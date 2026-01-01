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Filmography
A. Shtrimaytite
A. Shtrimaytite
Kinoafisha
Persons
A. Shtrimaytite
A. Shtrimaytite
A. Shtrimaytite
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Zinvorn u pighe
(1977)
Filmography
6.9
Zinvorn u pighe
Zinvorn u pighe
Comedy
1977, USSR
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