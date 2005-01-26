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Filmography
Edisher Magalashvili
Edisher Magalashvili
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edisher Magalashvili
Edisher Magalashvili
Edisher Magalashvili
Date of Birth
4 January 1925
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Huso astgh
(1978)
6.5
Sinyaya Tetrad
(1963)
Filmography
6.6
Huso astgh
Huso astgh
History, War, Drama
1978, USSR
6.5
Sinyaya Tetrad
Sinyaya tetrad
Drama, History
1963, USSR
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