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Edisher Magalashvili Edisher Magalashvili
Kinoafisha Persons Edisher Magalashvili

Edisher Magalashvili

Edisher Magalashvili

Date of Birth
4 January 1925
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 January 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh (1978)
Sinyaya Tetrad 6.5
Sinyaya Tetrad (1963)

Filmography

Huso astgh 6.6
Huso astgh Huso astgh
History, War, Drama 1978, USSR
Sinyaya Tetrad 6.5
Sinyaya Tetrad Sinyaya tetrad
Drama, History 1963, USSR
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