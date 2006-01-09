Mikk Mikiver

Menu
Date of Birth
4 September 1937
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 January 2006
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

TASS upolnomochen zayavit... 7.2
TASS upolnomochen zayavit... (1984)
Daisy Petal Game 7.0
Daisy Petal Game (1977)
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel 6.7
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vhod v labirint 6.5
Vhod v labirint
Drama, Detective, Crime 1990, USSR
5.7
The 13th Apostle Trinadtsatyy apostol
Sci-Fi 1988, USSR
TASS upolnomochen zayavit... 7.2
TASS upolnomochen zayavit...
Adventure, Detective 1984, USSR
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel 6.7
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel 'Hukkunud Alpinisti' hotell
Thriller, Drama 1979, USSR
Ask the Dead About the Price of Death 6.3
Ask the Dead About the Price of Death Surma hinda küsi surnutelt
Drama 1978, USSR
Daisy Petal Game 7
Daisy Petal Game Karikakramäng
Drama, Romantic 1977, USSR
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat 6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime 1975, USSR
