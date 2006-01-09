Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mikk Mikiver
Mikk Mikiver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikk Mikiver
Mikk Mikiver
Mikk Mikiver
Date of Birth
4 September 1937
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 January 2006
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
TASS upolnomochen zayavit...
(1984)
7.0
Daisy Petal Game
(1977)
6.7
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1990
1988
1984
1979
1978
1977
1975
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
7
6.5
Vhod v labirint
Drama, Detective, Crime
1990, USSR
5.7
The 13th Apostle
Trinadtsatyy apostol
Sci-Fi
1988, USSR
7.2
TASS upolnomochen zayavit...
Adventure, Detective
1984, USSR
6.7
Dead Mountaineer's Hotel
'Hukkunud Alpinisti' hotell
Thriller, Drama
1979, USSR
6.3
Ask the Dead About the Price of Death
Surma hinda küsi surnutelt
Drama
1978, USSR
7
Daisy Petal Game
Karikakramäng
Drama, Romantic
1977, USSR
6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime
1975, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree