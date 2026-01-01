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Filmography
Ermonela Jaho
Ermonela Jaho
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ermonela Jaho
Ermonela Jaho
Ermonela Jaho
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
6.8
Madama Butterfly
(2016)
4.1
La traviata
(2009)
0.0
Madama Butterfly
(2020)
Filmography
Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: La Traviata
Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: La Traviata
Opera
2026, Great Britain
Madama Butterfly
Madama Butterfly
Music
2020, Greece
6.8
Madama Butterfly
Madama Butterfly
Opera
2016, Great Britain
4.1
La traviata
La traviata
Musical
2009, Italy
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