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Ermonela Jaho Ermonela Jaho
Kinoafisha Persons Ermonela Jaho

Ermonela Jaho

Ermonela Jaho

Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Madama Butterfly 6.8
Madama Butterfly (2016)
La traviata 4.1
La traviata (2009)
0.0
Madama Butterfly (2020)

Filmography

Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: La Traviata
Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: La Traviata Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: La Traviata
Opera 2026, Great Britain
Madama Butterfly Madama Butterfly
Music 2020, Greece
Madama Butterfly 6.8
Madama Butterfly Madama Butterfly
Opera 2016, Great Britain
La traviata 4.1
La traviata La traviata
Musical 2009, Italy
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