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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Awards
Liya Kebede
Liya Kebede
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liya Kebede
Liya Kebede
Liya Kebede
Date of Birth
1 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
The Best Offer
(2013)
7.5
Desert Flower
(2009)
7.0
Day of the Falcon
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.1
Samba
Samba
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
8
The Best Offer
The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama
2013, Italy
Watch trailer
6.5
HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami
Sur la piste du Marsupilami
Comedy, Adventure
2012, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Capital
Le capital
Drama
2012, France
Watch trailer
7
Day of the Falcon
Black Gold
Drama
2011, France / Qatar
Watch trailer
7.5
Desert Flower
Desert Flower
Drama
2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
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