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Liya Kebede Liya Kebede
Kinoafisha Persons Liya Kebede

Liya Kebede

Liya Kebede

Date of Birth
1 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Best Offer 8.0
The Best Offer (2013)
Desert Flower 7.5
Desert Flower (2009)
Day of the Falcon 7.0
Day of the Falcon (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Samba 6.1
Samba Samba
Comedy 2014, France
Watch trailer
The Best Offer 8
The Best Offer The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama 2013, Italy
Watch trailer
HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami 6.5
HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami Sur la piste du Marsupilami
Comedy, Adventure 2012, France
Watch trailer
Capital 6.5
Capital Le capital
Drama 2012, France
Watch trailer
Day of the Falcon 7
Day of the Falcon Black Gold
Drama 2011, France / Qatar
Watch trailer
Desert Flower 7.5
Desert Flower Desert Flower
Drama 2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
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