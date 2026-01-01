Menu
Maria Guzeeva
Maria Guzeeva
Maria Guzeeva
Maria Guzeeva
Maria Guzeeva
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.0
Chkalov
(2012)
5.2
Rysak
(2005)
4.9
Red Sky
(2009)
Filmography
5
2.3
Preobrazhenie
Preobrazhenie
Drama
2015, Russia
4.7
Mertvoe serdce
Crime
2014, Russia
6
Chkalov
Drama
2012, Russia
4.9
Red Sky
Red Sky / Kerosene Cowboys
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2009, Russia / USA
5.2
Rysak
Rysak
Drama
2005, Russia
