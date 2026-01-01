Menu
Maria Guzeeva

Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Chkalov 6.0
Chkalov (2012)
Rysak 5.2
Rysak (2005)
Red Sky 4.9
Red Sky (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Preobrazhenie 2.3
Preobrazhenie Preobrazhenie
Drama 2015, Russia
Mertvoe serdce 4.7
Mertvoe serdce
Crime 2014, Russia
Chkalov 6
Chkalov
Drama 2012, Russia
Red Sky 4.9
Red Sky Red Sky / Kerosene Cowboys
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2009, Russia / USA
Rysak 5.2
Rysak Rysak
Drama 2005, Russia
