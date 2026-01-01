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Lucille Vance Lucille Vance
Kinoafisha Persons Lucille Vance

Lucille Vance

Lucille Vance

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Desire Under the Elms 6.5
Desire Under the Elms (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Desire Under the Elms 6.5
Desire Under the Elms Desire Under the Elms
Romantic, Drama 1958, USA
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