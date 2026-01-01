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Filmography
Lucille Vance
Lucille Vance
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucille Vance
Lucille Vance
Lucille Vance
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Desire Under the Elms
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1958
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.5
Desire Under the Elms
Desire Under the Elms
Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
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