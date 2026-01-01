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Edna Bennett
Edna Bennett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edna Bennett
Edna Bennett
Edna Bennett
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
Desire Under the Elms
(1958)
Filmography
6.5
Desire Under the Elms
Desire Under the Elms
Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
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