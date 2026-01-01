Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcel Journet
Marcel Journet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcel Journet
Marcel Journet
Marcel Journet
Date of Birth
8 August 1895
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
5 February 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
Letter from an Unknown Woman
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1948
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8
Letter from an Unknown Woman
Letter From An Unknown Woman
Drama
1948, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree