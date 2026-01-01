Menu
Marcel Journet

Date of Birth
8 August 1895
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
5 February 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Letter from an Unknown Woman 8
Letter from an Unknown Woman Letter From An Unknown Woman
Drama 1948, USA
