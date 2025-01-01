Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Maren Ade Awards

Awards and nominations of Maren Ade

Maren Ade
Awards and nominations of Maren Ade
Cannes Film Festival 2016 Cannes Film Festival 2016
Competition
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005 Sundance Film Festival 2005
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2009 Berlin International Film Festival 2009
Jury Grand Prix
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more