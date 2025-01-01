Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maren Ade
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maren Ade
Maren Ade
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Maren Ade
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Competition
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2009
Jury Grand Prix
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree