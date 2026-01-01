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Amber Armstrong Amber Armstrong
Kinoafisha Persons Amber Armstrong

Amber Armstrong

Amber Armstrong

Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Paranormal Activity 6.7
Paranormal Activity (2007)
Confessions of a Prodigal Son 4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son (2015)

Filmography

Confessions of a Prodigal Son 4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son Confessions of a Prodigal Son
Drama 2015, USA
Paranormal Activity 6.7
Paranormal Activity Paranormal Activity
Horror 2007, USA
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