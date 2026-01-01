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Amber Armstrong
Amber Armstrong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amber Armstrong
Amber Armstrong
Amber Armstrong
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.7
Paranormal Activity
(2007)
4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son
(2015)
Filmography
4.9
Confessions of a Prodigal Son
Confessions of a Prodigal Son
Drama
2015, USA
6.7
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity
Horror
2007, USA
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