Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Yuriy Trofimov
Yuriy Trofimov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Trofimov
Yuriy Trofimov
Yuriy Trofimov
Date of Birth
3 August 1940
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 March 2015
Popular Films
6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
(1974)
6.4
Chyornaya kurica
(1975)
6.4
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey
(1971)
Filmography
Soldatskiy dolg
Children's, Animation
1988, USSR
Staryy kuvshin
Children's, Animation
1982, USSR
5.6
Solomennyy zhavoronok
Solomennyy zhavoronok
Children's, Animation
1980, USSR
5.8
Kak tosku odoleli
Kak tosku odoleli
Children's
1978, USSR
6.4
Chyornaya kurica
Chyornaya kurica
Children's
1975, USSR
6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
Family, Animation
1974, USSR
Watch trailer
6.4
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey
Adventure, Children's, Compilation
1971, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree