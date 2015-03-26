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Yuriy Trofimov Yuriy Trofimov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Trofimov

Yuriy Trofimov

Yuriy Trofimov

Date of Birth
3 August 1940
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 March 2015

Popular Films

Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda 6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda (1974)
Chyornaya kurica 6.4
Chyornaya kurica (1975)
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey 6.4
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey (1971)

Filmography

Soldatskiy dolg
Soldatskiy dolg
Children's, Animation 1988, USSR
Staryy kuvshin
Staryy kuvshin
Children's, Animation 1982, USSR
Solomennyy zhavoronok 5.6
Solomennyy zhavoronok Solomennyy zhavoronok
Children's, Animation 1980, USSR
Kak tosku odoleli 5.8
Kak tosku odoleli Kak tosku odoleli
Children's 1978, USSR
Chyornaya kurica 6.4
Chyornaya kurica Chyornaya kurica
Children's 1975, USSR
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda 6.9
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda
Family, Animation 1974, USSR
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Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey 6.4
Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey Priklyucheniya Neznayki i ego druzey
Adventure, Children's, Compilation 1971, USSR
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