Andrey Gradov
Andrey Gradov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Gradov
Andrey Gradov
Andrey Gradov
Date of Birth
29 January 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man
(1987)
Tickets
6.7
Take Care of Women
(1981)
6.5
Granddaughter of Ice
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2022
2019
2018
2014
2010
2009
2004
1990
1987
1985
1983
1982
1981
1980
1978
All
17
Films
11
TV Shows
6
1
Actor
16
Staya
Detective
2022, Russia
Advokat Ardashev
Detective
2019, Russia
5
Arctic Dogs
Arctic Dogs
Animation
2018, Great Britain / USA / Canada
Watch trailer
Nedotroga
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Bogataya Masha
Romantic
2010, Russia
Krov ne voda
Romantic, Drama
2009, Russia
Igra na vybyvanie
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2004, Russia
5.1
Pryamaya translyatsiya
Pryamaya translyatsiya
Drama
1990, USSR
6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man
Odinokiy golos cheloveka
Drama
1987, USSR
Tickets
4.5
At the call of the heart
At the call of the heart
War
1985, USSR
5.5
Sredi tysyachi dorog...
Sredi tysyachi dorog...
Romantic
1983, USSR
6.1
Find and neutralize
Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure
1982, USSR
6.7
Take Care of Women
Beregite zhenshchin!
Comedy, Musical
1981, USSR
6.5
Granddaughter of Ice
Ledyanaya vnuchka
Family, Fairy Tale
1980, USSR
5.2
The Orion Loop
Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi
1980, USSR
Watch trailer
5.3
Blue Lightnings
Blue Lightnings
Adventure, Drama
1978, USSR
6
The Late Berry
Pozdnyaya yagoda
Drama, Romantic
1978, USSR
