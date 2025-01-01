Andrey Gradov

Menu
Date of Birth
29 January 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

The Lonely Voice of Man 6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man (1987)
Take Care of Women 6.7
Take Care of Women (1981)
Granddaughter of Ice 6.5
Granddaughter of Ice (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Staya
Staya
Detective 2022, Russia
Advokat Ardashev
Advokat Ardashev
Detective 2019, Russia
Arctic Dogs 5
Arctic Dogs Arctic Dogs
Animation 2018, Great Britain / USA / Canada
Nedotroga
Nedotroga
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Bogataya Masha
Bogataya Masha
Romantic 2010, Russia
Krov ne voda
Krov ne voda
Romantic, Drama 2009, Russia
Igra na vybyvanie
Igra na vybyvanie
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2004, Russia
Pryamaya translyatsiya 5.1
Pryamaya translyatsiya Pryamaya translyatsiya
Drama 1990, USSR
The Lonely Voice of Man 6.9
The Lonely Voice of Man Odinokiy golos cheloveka
Drama 1987, USSR
At the call of the heart 4.5
At the call of the heart At the call of the heart
War 1985, USSR
Sredi tysyachi dorog... 5.5
Sredi tysyachi dorog... Sredi tysyachi dorog...
Romantic 1983, USSR
Find and neutralize 6.1
Find and neutralize Nayti i obezvredit
Action, Adventure 1982, USSR
Take Care of Women 6.7
Take Care of Women Beregite zhenshchin!
Comedy, Musical 1981, USSR
Granddaughter of Ice 6.5
Granddaughter of Ice Ledyanaya vnuchka
Family, Fairy Tale 1980, USSR
The Orion Loop 5.2
The Orion Loop Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi 1980, USSR
Blue Lightnings 5.3
Blue Lightnings Blue Lightnings
Adventure, Drama 1978, USSR
The Late Berry 6
The Late Berry Pozdnyaya yagoda
Drama, Romantic 1978, USSR
