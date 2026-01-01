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Larisa Zubkovich Larisa Zubkovich
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Zubkovich

Larisa Zubkovich

Larisa Zubkovich

Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ya vas lyubil... 7.3
Ya vas lyubil... (1967)

Filmography

Ya vas lyubil... 7.3
Ya vas lyubil... Ya vas lyubil...
Comedy, Family 1967, USSR
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