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Lyuben Boyadzhiev Lyuben Boyadzhiev
Kinoafisha Persons Lyuben Boyadzhiev

Lyuben Boyadzhiev

Lyuben Boyadzhiev

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Bull 7.4
Bull (1965)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bull 7.4
Bull Vula
Drama 1965, Bulgaria
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