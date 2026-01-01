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Filmography
Lyuben Boyadzhiev
Lyuben Boyadzhiev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyuben Boyadzhiev
Lyuben Boyadzhiev
Lyuben Boyadzhiev
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Bull
(1965)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1965
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.4
Bull
Vula
Drama
1965, Bulgaria
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