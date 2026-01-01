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Andy Devine
Andy Devine Andy Devine
Kinoafisha Persons Andy Devine

Andy Devine

Andy Devine

Date of Birth
7 October 1905
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
18 February 1977
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Lonesome 7.7
Lonesome (1928)
Robin Hood 7.7
Robin Hood (1973)
A Star Is Born 7.6
A Star Is Born (1937)

Filmography

Robin Hood 7.7
Robin Hood Robin Hood
Family, Romantic, Animation, Adventure 1973, USA
Stagecoach 6.2
Stagecoach Stagecoach
Romantic, Action, Drama, Western 1939, USA
In Old Chicago 6.8
In Old Chicago In Old Chicago
Drama, Action, Musical, Romantic 1937, USA
A Star Is Born 7.6
A Star Is Born A Star Is Born
Drama 1937, USA
Lonesome 7.7
Lonesome Lonesome
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1928, USA
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