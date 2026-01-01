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Filmography
Andy Devine
Andy Devine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andy Devine
Andy Devine
Andy Devine
Date of Birth
7 October 1905
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
18 February 1977
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
Lonesome
(1928)
7.7
Robin Hood
(1973)
7.6
A Star Is Born
(1937)
Filmography
7.7
Robin Hood
Robin Hood
Family, Romantic, Animation, Adventure
1973, USA
6.2
Stagecoach
Stagecoach
Romantic, Action, Drama, Western
1939, USA
6.8
In Old Chicago
In Old Chicago
Drama, Action, Musical, Romantic
1937, USA
7.6
A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born
Drama
1937, USA
7.7
Lonesome
Lonesome
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1928, USA
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