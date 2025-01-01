Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agnes Moorehead
Awards
Awards and nominations of Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Agnes Moorehead
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1945
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Winner
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree