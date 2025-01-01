Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Agnes Moorehead Awards

Agnes Moorehead
Awards and nominations of Agnes Moorehead
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1949 Academy Awards, USA 1949
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1945 Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943 Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1945 Golden Globes, USA 1945
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Winner
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971 Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970 Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966 Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy
Nominee
