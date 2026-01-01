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Andrea Arnold
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrea Arnold
Andrea Arnold
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andrea Arnold
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Golden Coach
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Jury Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Golden Eye
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2007
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Documentary
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Golden Lion
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2005
International
Winner
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