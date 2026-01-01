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Kinoafisha Persons Anna Calder-Marshall Awards

Awards and nominations of Anna Calder-Marshall

Anna Calder-Marshall
Awards and nominations of Anna Calder-Marshall
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2026 Berlin International Film Festival 2026
Best Supporting Performance
Winner
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