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Kinoafisha
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Anna Calder-Marshall
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anna Calder-Marshall
Anna Calder-Marshall
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anna Calder-Marshall
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2026
Best Supporting Performance
Winner
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