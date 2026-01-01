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Filmography
Chantal Banlier
Chantal Banlier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chantal Banlier
Chantal Banlier
Chantal Banlier
Date of Birth
10 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
The Little Thief
(1988)
6.8
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive
(2009)
Filmography
6.8
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive
Je suis heureux que ma mère soit vivante / I'm Glad that My Mother Is Alive
Drama
2009, France
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6.9
The Little Thief
Petite voleuse, la / Little Thief
Romantic, Crime, Drama
1988, France
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