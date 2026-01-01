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Chantal Banlier Chantal Banlier
Kinoafisha Persons Chantal Banlier

Chantal Banlier

Chantal Banlier

Date of Birth
10 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Little Thief 6.9
The Little Thief (1988)
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive 6.8
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive (2009)

Filmography

I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive 6.8
I'm Glad My Mother Is Alive Je suis heureux que ma mère soit vivante / I'm Glad that My Mother Is Alive
Drama 2009, France
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The Little Thief 6.9
The Little Thief Petite voleuse, la / Little Thief
Romantic, Crime, Drama 1988, France
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