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Michael Tse Michael Tse
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Tse

Michael Tse

Michael Tse

Date of Birth
15 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Blade 7.0
The Blade (1995)
6.5
The Dumpling Queen (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.5
The Dumpling Queen Shui Jiao Huang Hou
Biography, Drama 2025, China
The Blade 7
The Blade Dao / The Blade
Action, Drama 1995, Hong Kong
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