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About
Filmography
Michael Tse
Michael Tse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Tse
Michael Tse
Michael Tse
Date of Birth
15 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Blade
(1995)
6.5
The Dumpling Queen
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Drama
Year
All
2025
1995
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
The Dumpling Queen
Shui Jiao Huang Hou
Biography, Drama
2025, China
7
The Blade
Dao / The Blade
Action, Drama
1995, Hong Kong
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