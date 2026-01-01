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Filmography
Yura Chuchunov
Yura Chuchunov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yura Chuchunov
Yura Chuchunov
Yura Chuchunov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Chuk and Gek
(1953)
Filmography
7.4
Chuk and Gek
Chuk i Gek
Drama, Family, Comedy
1953, USSR
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