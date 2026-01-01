Menu
Marie-Louise Buffet
Marie-Louise Buffet
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Lancelot of the Lake
(1974)
Filmography
6.9
Lancelot of the Lake
Lancelot du lac / Lancelot of the Lake
War, Romantic, Drama
1974, France / Italy
