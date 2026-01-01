Menu
Marie-Louise Buffet

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lancelot of the Lake 6.9
Lancelot of the Lake (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lancelot of the Lake 6.9
Lancelot of the Lake Lancelot du lac / Lancelot of the Lake
War, Romantic, Drama 1974, France / Italy
