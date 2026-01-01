Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Charles Balsan
Charles Balsan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charles Balsan
Charles Balsan
Charles Balsan
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Lancelot of the Lake
(1974)
Filmography
6.9
Lancelot of the Lake
Lancelot du lac / Lancelot of the Lake
War, Romantic, Drama
1974, France / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree