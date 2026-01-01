Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Charles Balsan Charles Balsan
Kinoafisha Persons Charles Balsan

Charles Balsan

Charles Balsan

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lancelot of the Lake 6.9
Lancelot of the Lake (1974)

Filmography

Lancelot of the Lake 6.9
Lancelot of the Lake Lancelot du lac / Lancelot of the Lake
War, Romantic, Drama 1974, France / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more