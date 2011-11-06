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Filmography
Luc Simon
Luc Simon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luc Simon
Luc Simon
Luc Simon
Date of Birth
16 July 1924
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
6 November 2011
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Lancelot of the Lake
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1974
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Lancelot of the Lake
Lancelot du lac / Lancelot of the Lake
War, Romantic, Drama
1974, France / Italy
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