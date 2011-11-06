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Luc Simon Luc Simon
Kinoafisha Persons Luc Simon

Luc Simon

Luc Simon

Date of Birth
16 July 1924
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
6 November 2011
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lancelot of the Lake 6.9
Lancelot of the Lake (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lancelot of the Lake 6.9
Lancelot of the Lake Lancelot du lac / Lancelot of the Lake
War, Romantic, Drama 1974, France / Italy
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