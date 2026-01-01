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Kinoafisha Persons Millard Mitchell Awards

Awards and nominations of Millard Mitchell

Millard Mitchell
Awards and nominations of Millard Mitchell
Golden Globes, USA 1953 Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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