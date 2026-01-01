Menu
Date of Birth
1 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
8.6
Rome
(2005)
8.5
Six Feet Under
(2001)
8.4
The Newsroom
(2012)
Filmography
Tokyo Vice
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
7.8
Grace and Frankie
Comedy
2015, USA
7.6
Perception
Drama, Crime
2012, USA
8.4
The Newsroom
Drama
2012, USA
7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
6.3
The Back-up Plan
The Back-Up Plan
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Big Love
Drama
2006, USA
8.6
Rome
Drama, Action, Adventure
2005, USA
8.5
Six Feet Under
Drama, Comedy
2001, USA
5.3
Woman on Top
Woman on Top
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy
2000, USA
7.2
Thursday
Thursday
Action, Thriller
1998, USA
4.9
'Til There Was You
'Til There Was You
Comedy
1997, USA
8.2
My So-Called Life
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1994, USA
6.6
Candyman
Candyman
Horror, Thriller, Drama
1992, USA / Great Britain
