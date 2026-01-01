Menu
Alan Poul Alan Poul
Kinoafisha Persons Alan Poul

Alan Poul

Alan Poul

Date of Birth
1 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Rome 8.6
Rome (2005)
Six Feet Under 8.5
Six Feet Under (2001)
The Newsroom 8.4
The Newsroom (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tokyo Vice 8
Tokyo Vice
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Grace and Frankie 7.8
Grace and Frankie
Comedy 2015, USA
Perception 7.6
Perception
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
The Newsroom 8.4
The Newsroom
Drama 2012, USA
The Big C 7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA
The Back-up Plan 6.3
The Back-up Plan The Back-Up Plan
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Big Love 7.6
Big Love
Drama 2006, USA
Rome 8.6
Rome
Drama, Action, Adventure 2005, USA
Six Feet Under 8.5
Six Feet Under
Drama, Comedy 2001, USA
Woman on Top 5.3
Woman on Top Woman on Top
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 2000, USA
Thursday 7.2
Thursday Thursday
Action, Thriller 1998, USA
'Til There Was You 4.9
'Til There Was You 'Til There Was You
Comedy 1997, USA
My So-Called Life 8.2
My So-Called Life
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1994, USA
Candyman 6.6
Candyman Candyman
Horror, Thriller, Drama 1992, USA / Great Britain
