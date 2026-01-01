Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucien Mérida
Lucien Mérida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucien Mérida
Lucien Mérida
Lucien Mérida
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Magic Paris
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2007
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.1
Magic Paris
Magic Paris
Romantic
2007, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree