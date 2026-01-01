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Kinoafisha Persons Johanna ter Steege Awards

Awards and nominations of Johanna ter Steege

Johanna ter Steege
Awards and nominations of Johanna ter Steege
Berlin International Film Festival 1993 Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Berlinale Camera
Winner
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