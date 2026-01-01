Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Meri Anjaparidze
Meri Anjaparidze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meri Anjaparidze
Meri Anjaparidze
Meri Anjaparidze
Date of Birth
28 October 1904
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
16 July 1980
Popular Films
7.3
Khmuroe utro
(1959)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1959
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
7.3
Khmuroe utro
Khmuroe utro
Drama
1959, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree