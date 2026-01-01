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Filmography
Lia Amanda
Lia Amanda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lia Amanda
Lia Amanda
Lia Amanda
Date of Birth
2 September 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Count of Monte Cristo
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1954
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
The Count of Monte Cristo
Le comte de Monte-Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
1954, France / Italy
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