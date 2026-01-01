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Lia Amanda Lia Amanda
Kinoafisha Persons Lia Amanda

Lia Amanda

Lia Amanda

Date of Birth
2 September 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
The Count of Monte Cristo (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
The Count of Monte Cristo Le comte de Monte-Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1954, France / Italy
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