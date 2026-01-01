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Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
You
You
Kinoafisha
Persons
You
You
You
Date of Birth
29 August 1964
Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
Midnight Diner
(2009)
8.0
Glass Heart
(2025)
7.9
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!
(2026)
Filmography
7.9
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
8
Glass Heart
Drama, Music,
2025, Japan
7.1
Mom, Is That You?!
Konnichiha, kâsan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Japan
6.4
Sekai wa kyô kara kimi no mono
Sekai wa kyô kara kimi no mono
Drama, Romantic
2017, Japan
6
Friends: Naki on the Monster Island
Friends: Mononokeshima no Naki
Animation
2011, Japan / Canada
Watch trailer
8.3
Midnight Diner
Drama,
2009, Japan
7.9
Still Walking
Aruitemo aruitemo / Still Walking
Drama
2008, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Nobody Knows
Dare mo shiranai
Drama
2004, Japan
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