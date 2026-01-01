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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
You You
Kinoafisha Persons You

You

You

Date of Birth
29 August 1964 Birthday in 2 day(s)
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Midnight Diner 8.3
Midnight Diner (2009)
Glass Heart 8.0
Glass Heart (2025)
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! 7.9
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! (2026)

Filmography

Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! 7.9
Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty! Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Glass Heart 8
Glass Heart
Drama, Music, 2025, Japan
Mom, Is That You?! 7.1
Mom, Is That You?! Konnichiha, kâsan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Japan
Sekai wa kyô kara kimi no mono 6.4
Sekai wa kyô kara kimi no mono Sekai wa kyô kara kimi no mono
Drama, Romantic 2017, Japan
Friends: Naki on the Monster Island 6
Friends: Naki on the Monster Island Friends: Mononokeshima no Naki
Animation 2011, Japan / Canada
Watch trailer
Midnight Diner 8.3
Midnight Diner
Drama, 2009, Japan
Still Walking 7.9
Still Walking Aruitemo aruitemo / Still Walking
Drama 2008, Japan
Watch trailer
Nobody Knows 6.8
Nobody Knows Dare mo shiranai
Drama 2004, Japan
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