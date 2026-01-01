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About
Filmography
Michael Meredith
Michael Meredith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Meredith
Michael Meredith
Michael Meredith
Date of Birth
22 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.2
Land of Plenty
(2004)
6.1
The Open Road
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2009
2004
All
2
Films
2
Director
1
Writer
2
Producer
1
6.1
The Open Road
The Open Road
Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Land of Plenty
Land of Plenty
Drama
2004, USA / Germany
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