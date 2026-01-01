Menu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ivory Williams
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.9
King Kong
(1933)
6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man
(1932)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1933
1932
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.9
King Kong
King Kong
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Horror, Action
1933, USA
6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man
Tarzan the Ape Man
Adventure, Action
1932, USA
