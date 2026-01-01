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About
Filmography
Mike Mahoney
Mike Mahoney
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Mahoney
Mike Mahoney
Mike Mahoney
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Rear Window
(1954)
5.6
Conquest of Space
(1955)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1955
1954
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.6
Conquest of Space
Conquest of Space
Sci-Fi
1955, USA
7.9
Rear Window
Rear Window
Thriller, Crime, Romantic, Mystery
1954, USA
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