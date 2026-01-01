Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Borovikov Aleksandr Borovikov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Borovikov

Aleksandr Borovikov

Aleksandr Borovikov

Date of Birth
6 September 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Defeat after victory 7.5
Defeat after victory (1988)
Vmesto menya 6.7
Vmesto menya (2000)
Svoy krest 6.2
Svoy krest (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Caucasian Roulette 5.9
Caucasian Roulette Kavkazskaya ruletka
War, Drama 2002, Russia
Vmesto menya 6.7
Vmesto menya Vmesto menya
Drama 2000, Russia
Svoy krest 6.2
Svoy krest Svoy krest
Detective, Drama 1989, USSR
Defeat after victory 7.5
Defeat after victory Defeat after victory
Drama 1988, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more