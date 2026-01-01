Menu
Aleksandr Borovikov
Aleksandr Borovikov
Date of Birth
6 September 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.5
Defeat after victory
(1988)
6.7
Vmesto menya
(2000)
6.2
Svoy krest
(1989)
Filmography
5.9
Caucasian Roulette
Kavkazskaya ruletka
War, Drama
2002, Russia
6.7
Vmesto menya
Vmesto menya
Drama
2000, Russia
6.2
Svoy krest
Svoy krest
Detective, Drama
1989, USSR
7.5
Defeat after victory
Defeat after victory
Drama
1988, USSR
