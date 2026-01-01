Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Heiskanen
Maria Heiskanen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Heiskanen
Maria Heiskanen
Maria Heiskanen
Date of Birth
21 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Everlasting Moments
(2008)
6.6
A Man's Work
(2007)
6.5
Lights in the Dusk
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
2008
2007
2006
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.3
The Last Sentence
Dom över död man
Drama
2012, Sweden / Norway
7.4
Everlasting Moments
Maria Larssons eviga ögonblick
Drama
2008, Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden / Germany
6.6
A Man's Work
Miehen työ
Drama
2007, Finland
6.5
Lights in the Dusk
Laitakaupungin valot
Drama
2006, Finland / Germany / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree