Maria Heiskanen

Date of Birth
21 August 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Everlasting Moments 7.4
Everlasting Moments (2008)
A Man's Work 6.6
A Man's Work (2007)
Lights in the Dusk 6.5
Lights in the Dusk (2006)

Filmography

The Last Sentence 6.3
The Last Sentence Dom över död man
Drama 2012, Sweden / Norway
Everlasting Moments 7.4
Everlasting Moments Maria Larssons eviga ögonblick
Drama 2008, Denmark / Finland / Norway / Sweden / Germany
A Man's Work 6.6
A Man's Work Miehen työ
Drama 2007, Finland
Lights in the Dusk 6.5
Lights in the Dusk Laitakaupungin valot
Drama 2006, Finland / Germany / France
