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Eduardo Chapero-Jackson
Eduardo Chapero-Jackson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eduardo Chapero-Jackson
Eduardo Chapero-Jackson
Eduardo Chapero-Jackson
Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.1
Elite
(2018)
7.0
The Pier
(2019)
6.4
Sky Rojo
(2021)
Filmography
5.7
Rotten Legacy
Drama
2025, Spain
6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Spain
7
The Pier
Drama
2019, Spain
7.1
Elite
Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, USA
5
Verbo
Verbo
Fantasy, Action
2011, Spain
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