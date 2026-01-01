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Eduardo Chapero-Jackson Eduardo Chapero-Jackson
Kinoafisha Persons Eduardo Chapero-Jackson

Eduardo Chapero-Jackson

Eduardo Chapero-Jackson

Date of Birth
1 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Elite 7.1
Elite (2018)
The Pier 7.0
The Pier (2019)
Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo (2021)

Filmography

Rotten Legacy 5.7
Rotten Legacy
Drama 2025, Spain
Sky Rojo 6.4
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, Spain
The Pier 7
The Pier
Drama 2019, Spain
Elite 7.1
Elite
Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
Verbo 5
Verbo Verbo
Fantasy, Action 2011, Spain
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