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Aleksandr Milokostyj Aleksandr Milokostyj
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Milokostyj

Aleksandr Milokostyj

Aleksandr Milokostyj

Date of Birth
8 September 1956
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 February 2025
Actor type
The Adventurer, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva 7.8
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva (1970)
The Headless Horseman 6.5
The Headless Horseman (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Headless Horseman 6.5
The Headless Horseman Vsadnik bez golovy
Adventure, Western, Romantic 1972, USSR / Cuba
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva 7.8
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva
Adventure, Drama, War 1970, USSR
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