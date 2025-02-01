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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Milokostyj
Aleksandr Milokostyj
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Milokostyj
Aleksandr Milokostyj
Aleksandr Milokostyj
Date of Birth
8 September 1956
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 February 2025
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva
(1970)
6.5
The Headless Horseman
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Romantic
War
Western
Year
All
1972
1970
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
6.5
The Headless Horseman
Vsadnik bez golovy
Adventure, Western, Romantic
1972, USSR / Cuba
7.8
Adyutant ego prevoshoditelstva
Adventure, Drama, War
1970, USSR
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