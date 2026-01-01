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Lucy Davenport Lucy Davenport
Kinoafisha Persons Lucy Davenport

Lucy Davenport

Lucy Davenport

Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

If Only 7.2
If Only (2004)
Sylvia 6.7
Sylvia (2003)
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song 5.9
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song 5.9
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Comedy, Family, Music 2011, USA
If Only 7.2
If Only If Only
Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2004, USA / Great Britain
Sylvia 6.7
Sylvia Sylvia
Drama, Biography, Romantic 2003, Great Britain
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