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Filmography
Lucy Davenport
Lucy Davenport
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucy Davenport
Lucy Davenport
Lucy Davenport
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
If Only
(2004)
6.7
Sylvia
(2003)
5.9
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2011
2004
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.9
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Comedy, Family, Music
2011, USA
7.2
If Only
If Only
Fantasy, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2004, USA / Great Britain
6.7
Sylvia
Sylvia
Drama, Biography, Romantic
2003, Great Britain
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