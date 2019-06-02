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Yannick Bellon
Yannick Bellon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yannick Bellon
Yannick Bellon
Yannick Bellon
Date of Birth
6 April 1924
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
2 June 2019
Popular Films
5.7
L`amour nu
(1981)
Filmography
5.7
L`amour nu
L`amour nu
Drama
1981, France
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