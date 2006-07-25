Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Elisabeth Volkmann
Elisabeth Volkmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elisabeth Volkmann
Elisabeth Volkmann
Elisabeth Volkmann
Date of Birth
16 March 1936
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 July 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Lola
(1981)
5.7
Three Men in the Snow
(1974)
Filmography
7.5
Lola
Lola
Drama
1981, West Germany
5.7
Three Men in the Snow
Drei Männer im Schnee
Comedy
1974, West Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree