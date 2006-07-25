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Elisabeth Volkmann Elisabeth Volkmann
Kinoafisha Persons Elisabeth Volkmann

Elisabeth Volkmann

Elisabeth Volkmann

Date of Birth
16 March 1936
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 July 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lola 7.5
Lola (1981)
5.7
Three Men in the Snow (1974)

Filmography

Lola 7.5
Lola Lola
Drama 1981, West Germany
5.7
Three Men in the Snow Drei Männer im Schnee
Comedy 1974, West Germany
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