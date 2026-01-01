Menu
Aleksandr Chevychelov
Date of Birth
20 April 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Lyudi dobrye
(2009)
6.5
Levsha
(2026)
Tickets
6.3
Pavel. Pervyy i posledniy
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2022
2018
2013
2009
2008
2007
All
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Actor
9
6.5
Levsha
Levsha
Adventure
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.3
Pavel. Pervyy i posledniy
History, Biography
2025, Russia
Tolko po lyubvi
Romantic
2022, Russia
Akvareli
Romantic
2018, Russia
Vse vozrasty lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Russia
Osennyaya melodiya lyubvi
Romantic
2013, Russia
6.8
Lyudi dobrye
Lyudi dobrye
Drama
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Plan «B»
Action, Thriller
2008, Russia
5
Varvariny svadby
Varvariny svadby
Drama
2007, Russia
