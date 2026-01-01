Menu
Aleksandr Chevychelov
Aleksandr Chevychelov Aleksandr Chevychelov
Aleksandr Chevychelov

Aleksandr Chevychelov

Aleksandr Chevychelov

Date of Birth
20 April 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Lyudi dobrye 6.8
Lyudi dobrye (2009)
Levsha 6.5
Levsha (2026)
Pavel. Pervyy i posledniy 6.3
Pavel. Pervyy i posledniy (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Levsha 6.5
Levsha Levsha
Adventure 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Pavel. Pervyy i posledniy 6.3
Pavel. Pervyy i posledniy
History, Biography 2025, Russia
Tolko po lyubvi
Tolko po lyubvi
Romantic 2022, Russia
Akvareli
Akvareli
Romantic 2018, Russia
Vse vozrasty lyubvi
Vse vozrasty lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Russia
Osennyaya melodiya lyubvi
Osennyaya melodiya lyubvi
Romantic 2013, Russia
Lyudi dobrye 6.8
Lyudi dobrye Lyudi dobrye
Drama 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Plan «B»
Plan «B»
Action, Thriller 2008, Russia
Varvariny svadby 5
Varvariny svadby Varvariny svadby
Drama 2007, Russia
