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Filmography
Lucio Vucina
Lucio Vucina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucio Vucina
Lucio Vucina
Lucio Vucina
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Songs from the Second Floor
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2000
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.4
Songs from the Second Floor
Songs from the Second Floor
Drama
2000, Denmark / Sweden / Norway
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