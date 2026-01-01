Menu
Masato Tanno
Masato Tanno
Masato Tanno
Masato Tanno
Masato Tanno
Occupation
Director, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Enter the Void
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Enter the Void
Enter the Void
Drama
2009, Germany / Italy / France
Watch trailer
