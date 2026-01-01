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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Molly Price
Molly Price
Kinoafisha
Persons
Molly Price
Molly Price
Molly Price
Date of Birth
15 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
8.1
Feud
(2017)
Filmography
7.1
The History of Sound
The History of Sound
Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Feud
Drama
2017, USA
7.3
Happyish
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
7.3
Bates Motel
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
3.4
The Devil You Know
The Devil You Know
Thriller, Detective
2013, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
6.3
Not Fade Away
Not Fade Away
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Body of Proof
Drama, Crime
2011, USA
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