Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mikhail Shcheglov
Mikhail Shcheglov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Shcheglov
Mikhail Shcheglov
Mikhail Shcheglov
Date of Birth
24 July 1934
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
29 November 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Fuete
(1986)
Filmography
6.7
Fuete
Fuete
Drama, Musical
1986, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree