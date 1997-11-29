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Mikhail Shcheglov Mikhail Shcheglov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Shcheglov

Mikhail Shcheglov

Mikhail Shcheglov

Date of Birth
24 July 1934
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
29 November 1997
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fuete 6.7
Fuete (1986)

Filmography

Fuete 6.7
Fuete Fuete
Drama, Musical 1986, USSR
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