Marcel Varnel

Date of Birth
16 October 1898
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 July 1947

Popular Films

Let George Do It! 6.8
Let George Do It! (1940)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Let George Do It! 6.8
Let George Do It! Let George Do It
Comedy, Musical, War 1940, Great Britain
