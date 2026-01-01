Menu
Marcel Varnel
Marcel Varnel
Date of Birth
16 October 1898
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 July 1947
Popular Films
6.8
Let George Do It!
(1940)
Filmography
6.8
Let George Do It!
Let George Do It
Comedy, Musical, War
1940, Great Britain
