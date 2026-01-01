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Elfriede Datzig Elfriede Datzig
Kinoafisha Persons Elfriede Datzig

Elfriede Datzig

Elfriede Datzig

Date of Birth
26 July 1922
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
27 January 1946
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna (1940)

Filmography

7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna Meine Tochter lebt in Wien
Comedy 1940, Germany
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