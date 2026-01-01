Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Elfriede Datzig
Elfriede Datzig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elfriede Datzig
Elfriede Datzig
Elfriede Datzig
Date of Birth
26 July 1922
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
27 January 1946
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna
(1940)
Filmography
7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna
Meine Tochter lebt in Wien
Comedy
1940, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree