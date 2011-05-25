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Filmography
Edward Żentara
Edward Żentara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Żentara
Edward Żentara
Edward Żentara
Date of Birth
18 March 1956
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 May 2011
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
Axiliad
(1986)
7.0
Diversant 2: Konec vojny
(2007)
6.8
And All That Jazz
(1983)
Filmography
7
Diversant 2: Konec vojny
Drama, War
2007, Russia
6.1
The Hexer
Fantasy, Adventure
2002, Poland
4.8
Deserter's Gold
Zloto dezerterów
Action, Comedy, Family
1998, Poland
6.3
Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe
Zycie za zycie. Maksymilian Kolbe
Drama, Biography
1991, Poland / Germany
6.3
Hard to Be a God
Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1990, West Germany / France / USSR
7.1
Axiliad
Siekierezada
Drama
1986, Poland
6.8
And All That Jazz
Byl jazz
Drama, Music
1983, Poland
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