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Edward Żentara Edward Żentara
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Żentara

Edward Żentara

Edward Żentara

Date of Birth
18 March 1956
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
25 May 2011
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Axiliad 7.1
Axiliad (1986)
Diversant 2: Konec vojny 7.0
Diversant 2: Konec vojny (2007)
6.8
And All That Jazz (1983)

Filmography

Diversant 2: Konec vojny 7
Diversant 2: Konec vojny
Drama, War 2007, Russia
The Hexer 6.1
The Hexer
Fantasy, Adventure 2002, Poland
Deserter's Gold 4.8
Deserter's Gold Zloto dezerterów
Action, Comedy, Family 1998, Poland
Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe 6.3
Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe Zycie za zycie. Maksymilian Kolbe
Drama, Biography 1991, Poland / Germany
Hard to Be a God 6.3
Hard to Be a God Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1990, West Germany / France / USSR
Axiliad 7.1
Axiliad Siekierezada
Drama 1986, Poland
6.8
And All That Jazz Byl jazz
Drama, Music 1983, Poland
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